Montgomery County task force opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

The Montgomery County Public Health Task Force will be opening its first COVID-19 testing site Tuesday, March 31.

The task force has established drive-thru testing, assessment and referral sites as part of the response to coronavirus. The first site is located at Blacksburg High School.

The sites will operate in various locations and at various times, as needed, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The sites are not open to the public. Only those with a letter of authorization from the VDH’s New River Health District will be allowed access - and only by appointment - to receive testing, assessment and referral services.

“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District, “but because capacity is limited we screen for those at highest risk. As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.”

“These sites take the pressure off our hospital systems and first responders so that they can provide essential medical and public safety services, around the clock," said Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson. “Instead of being tasked with assessment and transport, they can concentrate on true life-threatening medical emergencies.”

According to the VDH, the task force has a number of resources, including buildings, vehicles, equipment and personnel throughout the region, that are ready to be deployed as necessary.

For more information, call the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health call center at 540-267-8240 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

