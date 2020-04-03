Montgomery County holds virtual public hearing for 2020-2021 budget

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors held a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed $209,326,807 budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. This is a $7,820,746 increase from last year.

This increase includes a three-percent raise for county employees, hiring two full-time positions, money for vehicle cameras for the sheriff’s office and $750,000 for county capital maintenance projects.

“After we pass the budget, we have flexibility in that and if we need that, we’ll have it. I’m fine with the budget as it is now, but I recognize we might need to be flexible along the way,” said Supervisor Mary Biggs.

Click here for a link to Thursday’s presentation that breaks down the budget.

The board wants to remind you that they are still accepting public feedback on the budget until April 10 at 5 p.m.

You can use this link to submit a comment online.

You can also email BudgetHearing@montgomerycountyva.gov and provide your first name, last name, residential address and comment.

To send through US Postal Service, mail to County Administration Montgomery County Government Center Suite 2 E755 Roanoke Street Christiansburg, Virginia 24073

Leave a voice message by calling 540-394-3123 and provide your first name, last name and residential address; you will have four minutes to comment.

The board plans to adopt the budget and set the tax rate on April 13, approve the appropriation resolution on June 8 and for everything to go into effect on July 1.

