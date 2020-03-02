Montgomery County prepares community for 2020 census

This week Montgomery County and other hometowns are reminding its community that in the next few weeks, people should be receiving a census in the mail.

From first responders to family services to education, there are nearly a dozen ways the 2020 Census will help our hometowns.

"It's a funding source for our community so we're talking billions of dollars that comes in through federal money that trickle down to our community," Jennifer Harris said. "And so it's very important that we make sure that everyone understands the important of being counted and that we get as many people counted as we can."

Harris is the co-chair of the Complete Count Committee in Montgomery County. She along with representatives from organizations like Virginia Tech and the Sheriff's Office, are spreading awareness about what the census is and what it isn't.

"We're not looking at citizenship," she explained. "We're looking at who is physically in our area during the census. And so this cross section of folks that we've pulled throughout the county are coming together to help plan and make the best choices possible in order to help spread the word about the census."

There's a big change this year from the 2010 census.

"This will be the first time you'll be able to go online or dial in by phone to complete the census," Daryn Warner, a partner specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, said.

The census itself will come to you in the mail. Each letter will come with a unique I.D. for that household, and you'll have until mid-April to respond.

"It'll vary a little bit by area, but if you don't want folks at your door, if you've responded by mid April in any three of the ways, phone, online, paper, we won't show up at your door unless there's been an error in your response," Warner said.

While the census is important for government funding and for dictating the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives, it's also a difficult job. The Census Bureau has been preparing for the 2020 census since 2008.

"The data is going to be used to distribute about $675 billion annually to the states," Warner explained.

In order for Virginia to receive the funds that we need, the government is counting every single resident in the state. After the 20-10 census, that was about $17 billion annually.

"Within that, that's like a billion dollars for transportation, a billion dollars for workforce, a billion dollars for small businesses," he said. "And that doesn't include schools, hospitals, and emergency services. You know it really is every corner of the community that can participate based on this information."

However, every time the census comes around, the bureau has to work with people who fear what the census might mean for their families.

"We want to be very clear that by law, by our own oath, by risk of penalties, we cannot share that information in any agency, any individual, whatever concern they may have.We're not able to share that original data," Warner said.

That means that the IRS, social services, or ICE won't be able to use the information collected against you.

"We're really working ahead to explain its the community counting for the community's sake," Warner said.

The census counts where you live on April 1. For out-of-state college students, that means if they live off-campus, they have to answer the census for their current area of residency.

The census has also been translated into 13 languages and there 54 languages that have guides for additional assistance.