Montgomery County residents wait for snow removal after storms

Buried like blades of grass.

Montgomery County residents feel the same way after snow storms. Especially living on Barringer Mountain Road.

"The biggest challenge is just getting from here to the main road. Off the gravel road to the pavement," said resident Kelly Bishop.

Bishop has lived on the road a little over twenty years. Each snow event poses the same question: How long will it take to be able to leave the house?

"When it's a lot of snow, two foot or more, sometimes we've been here a week, week and a half," he said.

Bishop is talking about VDOT.

Seeing a truck with a plow attached to it isn't something he or his neighbors are used to seeing.

This time around, there's a lot less snow on the ground than two feet, but the inconvenience remains.

"I know being a secondary road that it's not one of the first roads that they're concerned with, but I wish that they would at least try to come through, for some of us that just have two wheel and front wheel drive vehicles," said Bishop.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.