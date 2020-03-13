Montgomery County Schools shares online learning plan

Montgomery County Public Schools has shared its online learning plan for students in the event of a widespread school closure due to the coronavirus.

Below is a message the school system posted to its website Thursday, March 12:

Below, you will find key points of information related to our online learning plan. In the event of closure this will be our plan to continue learning. We will continue to hold school as long as we can provide a quality educational environment for our students while still keeping them healthy.

- Students in Grades PK-2 will receive paper packets from their teachers via USPS.

- Students in Grades 3-12 will utilize Google Classroom.

- Students who do not have internet access at home will be included in a specialized school bus route. They will be able to bring their Chromebook to the bus. It will be taken to our technology department to have all of their work downloaded to the device. The Chromebook would then be disinfected and delivered back to the student via the bus route.

- Wi-Fi will available in most school parking lots.

- All learning will include instruction, assessments and grading.

- There will be liberal plans for makeup work understanding that some of our students might have family obligations during a closure or might get sick.

- Teachers will have office hours when they can be available via phone or email to assist parents and students with the content.

- A technology help line will be instituted for students who have technical difficulties with their Chromebook or with Google Classroom.

- Special education accommodations will still be met.

Additional information about the online learning plan can be found via this slideshow presentation. We are actively working to fill in areas and complete the plan, but wanted you to know what we were working toward.

If we need to move to an online learning platform due to an extended closure, we will provide you and your student with all of the information that you need. This general information is meant to help you plan what the closure might look like for your student at home.

