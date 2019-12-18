Montgomery County teachers honored at awards banquet

Forty-two teachers at Montgomery County Public Schools have a little more to celebrate after the Montgomery County Education Foundation’s awards banquet Wednesday.

WDBJ7 Photo

They were all honored and given grants up to a thousand dollars. Through a grant review process, two committees choose teachers who are going above and beyond to provide unique and innovative learning opportunities for their students. The board ultimately votes on the final recipients.

“We’re recognizing those teachers who really strive for excellence and really want to do more for their students,” said MCEF President Connie Froggatt.

The MCEF was started in 1987, but later re-founded in 2012 after budget cuts. Froggatt said since that time they have been able to provide over $235,000 to date in grants for teachers through individual donors, corporations and writing grants themselves.

“We have a lot of teachers who have a lot of great ideas that we can’t necessarily fund all of the time,” said Superintendent Mark Miear. “The foundation does a great job in funding these teachers.”

Jodi Bailey, an English teacher at the Montgomery County Central Alternative School, has been a grant recipient now for four years in a row. She’s one of the top two recipients in the district and is grateful to have these extra opportunities to help her students.

“Because we are a smaller program our budget is smaller than the larger schools, so doing things like this helps us bring in projects and things that we wouldn’t normally be able to have,” Bailey said.

Bailey’s plan is to create calming spaces in each classroom to help students relax and regulate their own emotions. She has used previous grant money to provide things like more reading materials and a special trip for her students.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.