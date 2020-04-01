Montgomery County/Blacksburg/Christiansburg close playgrounds to public Thursday

Montgomery County and the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg are closing all playgrounds, public restrooms, and basketball courts effective at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2. The closures will remain in place until further notice, because of coronavirus concerns.

Parks, trails, and other open spaces are still open for the public, "for the physical and mental health benefits they provide," according to a county release. People and groups of 10 or fewer must adhere to the social distancing requirements of six feet set forth by the Governor.

The New River Health District has activated a local public health hotline at 540-267-8240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) also has a public health hotline at 877-ASK-VDH3, available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

