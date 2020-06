Montgomery and Pulaski counties have made the decision to close pools and cancel camps for summer 2020.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding reopening phases, Montgomery County Frog Pond and the Pulaski County Evelyn Alexander Water Park will not open for the summer.

In addition, the Montgomery County Frog Hoppers Summer Camp and the Pulaski County Randolph Park Summer Camp are canceled for 2020.

