Dry for now, but rain moves in late Sunday

THIS WEEKEND

Cool and calm this morning with clouds continuing to move into the region. Mostly cloudy skies expected today with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s Saturday and a few lower 50s by Sunday.

A storm will stay south of the region, but will throw clouds into the area Saturday and Sunday. The system will be at its closest to our region Sunday into Monday. If indeed it delivers a few showers, it would mainly be along the VA/NC border counties in the form of light showers.

CHRISTMAS WEEK

The week of Christmas will be dry overall and quite warm. Skies remain partly sunny with afternoon temperatures warming to the 50s and possible 60s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

NEXT WEEKEND

A cold front will approach the region bringing our next chance of scattered showers, followed by cooler air for the final days of 2019.

