More flooding rain possible later this week

Areas along the Smith River Basin in Henry County saw another deluge of rain Sunday with totals ranging from 3 to 5 inches. This resulted in flash flooding and the third highest river level at the Smith River in Bassett.

MEMORIAL DAY & TUESDAY

A few showers may linger early Memorial Day. The weather pattern will become more settled across our area Monday and Tuesday overall. Although clouds will be fairly prevalent through this period, aside from some sunshine Monday afternoon in a few locations. Rain chances will be limited to an isolated afternoon/evening shower or storm—mostly in the mountains to the west. Highs warm into the 70s and 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK

Another system looks to bring more rain into the region late Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We could see some heavier rain later Wednesday and Thursday which could lead to more flooding issues. A front moves through on Friday adding another round of rain to the forecast. Highs in the 70s and 80s

WEEKEND

We could still see some showers and storms Saturday with drier weather moving in on Sunday. Highs this weekend will warm into the mid and upper 70s.

