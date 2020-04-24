More lawsuits likely, as coronavirus restrictions remain in place

Whether it's a gun range and gun owners arguing against the Governor's executive order, or church leaders and their congregations who are ready to return to the pews, stay-at-home orders and business restrictions are facing opposition on the street, and in the nation's courtrooms.

John Fishwick is a former U.S. Attorney and an experienced trial lawyer in Roanoke.

"I think you're going to see more and more lawsuits involving the power of the governor under an emergency to issue orders to keep us all safe and to keep us healthy versus the rights under the constitution of the United States," Fishwick told WDBJ7 Friday morning.

He said challenges based on a constitutional right such as freedom of speech or the right to bear arms, should have the most success.

"And the lines aren't always clear," Fishwick said. "They're challenging cases for judges. These are new cases, new circumstances and I don't think many of us have every been through something like this, and so we're making a go of it as we go, but i think you're going to see a lot of cases, and probably some inconsistent decisions at first until there's more settled law."

The longer restrictions remain in place, Fishwick said we're more likely to see legal challenges.

And with sharp divisions and dysfunctional politics, Fishwick said judges will play a key role in navigating the current crisis.

