More rain heads our way Wednesday into Thursday

TUESDAY

Showers will continue to exit the area this afternoon and we could even see a few sunny breaks in spots. Our high will climb into the 50s and lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Another system develops along the Gulf Coast and will move through the region. While a few showers are possible during the first part of the day we'll likely see more rain move in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Some rain could fall heavily at times along with gusty wind.

Additional rainfall totals from Wednesday through Thursday should be around an inch in the mountains, tapering to a half an inch in the Southside. We'll continue to monitor area creeks, streams and rivers for any flooding concerns.

COOLER WEATHER

After the second front moves through Thursday, we'll see temperatures falling back toward winter-like levels. Highs return to the 30s and 40s Friday (Valentine's Day) and Saturday will plenty of sunshine. Mild, soggy weather could return as soon as Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.