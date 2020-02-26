More rain today followed by much colder weather

WEDNESDAY

Another cold front arrives late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. Along the front will be a line of showers and embedded thunderstorms that will enter our western counties this afternoon, then move east to Roanoke later this afternoon into the evening, then eastern VA and Southside after dinner.

The Storm Prediction Center has also placed eastern sections of our region under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather for Wednesday afternoon as the front moves through. A small line of thunderstorms may pose an isolated threat for strong to damaging winds Wednesday afternoon and evening across parts of the Mid-Atlantic. We do NOT expect any widespread severe risk.

RAINFALL TOTALS

Rainfall totals will be generally minimal with less than .50" with the next cold front on Wednesday. Areas to the south will likely see the higher rain totals.

WINDY, COLD BLAST

Once the second front moves through late Wednesday, winds will increase rapidly, gusting 20-40 mph into the night as the cold air rushes in. Temperatures drop fast late Wednesday night into Thursday. We could see a flash freeze in the mountains where any moisture on the roads could turn to black ice. Watch for slick spots late.

Temperatures take a drastic drop starting Thursday, only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s highs. We'll also be looking at low wind chills early Thursday. Friday will also be chilly with highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds. A weak disturbance could trigger a few rain/snow showers Friday afternoon, but most remain dry.

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend as a whole appears dry with sunny skies. It will remain cold though, with highs never making it out of the 30s on Saturday, and only slightly warmer Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

