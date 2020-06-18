More showers & storms may lead to more localized flooding

The upper-level low that has soaked the region over the past few days is slowly moving back towards the Ohio Valley where it came from. This will continue to keep showers and storms around into the weekend.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions continue with a few more afternoon showers and storms. It won't be an all-day rain and any flood risk looks fairly localized. Highs warm to the low 70s.

FRIDAY

We should start to see a few more sunny breaks which will lead to another round of afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

WEEKEND

As of right now it looks like the heat and humidity will build back into the area with hazy sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. The pattern won't totally break until late in the weekend so we'll keep the heat and humidity around along with numerous showers and storms on Saturday. Temperatures warm to the low 80s.

By Sunday, the stormy pattern finally shifts far enough away that we'll lower the storms chances to less than 30%. The heat and muggy weather lingers with highs in the mid 80s for Father's Day.

NEXT WEEK

Another round of unsettled weather returns by next week with showers and storms.