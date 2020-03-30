More sunshine today with rain showers moving in later Tuesday

MONDAY

Cooler weather returns under plenty of sunshine. Highs warm into the upper 60s to mid 70s east. Now these temperatures are warmer than we should be for this time of year, but cooler than what we saw this weekend. Gusty wind continues out of the west. Gusts could reach 25-30 mph.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Our next system moves in Tuesday bringing increasing clouds. Showers will develop later Tuesday afternoon across our area as a low pressure system moves out of the Gulf and into the Mid-Atlantic. Rain chances linger through Wednesday morning. Clouds will hang tough through most of Wednesday.

Temperatures will be cooler both days thanks to northerly winds and plenty of clouds. Expect highs only in the 50s both days.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Drier weather returns the rest of the week along with warmer temperatures. Highs are back in the 60s Thursday and nearing 70 by Friday. We'll also see a lot of sunshine.

WEEKEND

We'll end up with a mix of sun and clouds both days with an isolated chance for a shower. Highs this weekend will climb into the upper 60s.

