More than 100 animals rescued from alleged puppy mill in New Jersey

Dozens of cats and dogs are safe after being rescued from a suspected puppy mill in New Jersey.

More than 130 animals have been rescued from a suspected illegal puppy mill in New Jersey. (Source: CNN)

Investigators say police went to a home in scotch plains on Monday after receiving a tip.

At the home, officers found more than 130 animals including more than 70 chihuahuas.

Many of the animals were severely neglected and some were reportedly kept in cages around the clock.

Officials say the home was an illegal puppy mill run by Dominick Ciabattari.

The 60-year-old is now facing 14 charges related to allegedly failing to properly care for the animals.

The rescued pets were later transferred to more than a dozen local shelters and will be available for adoption.

