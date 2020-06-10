More than 100 attend peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Christiansburg

In Christiansburg, activists are making their voices heard in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Wednesday, more than 100 people took part in a peaceful 'Black Lives Matter' protest.

Activists marched through the streets to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse, where they took a knee for eight minutes in remembrance of Floyd.

“To watch him beg for his life, that’s really what drove it home for me because I have a lot of friends and family who have been in similar situations and thank God they made it out alive,” said protest organizer Devin Lanier.

“Personally, it’s just really heartbreaking, like really, really sad," said organizer Amber Greene.

These protesters are calling for new training methods and stricter entrance qualifications for police officers, judges who will hand down fair sentences, and law makers who follow through on their campaign platforms.

“Actually listen to us and deliver on the promises, hear what we’re saying and not just give us more words," said Lanier.

