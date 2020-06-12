More than 12,000 meals served to those in need during 7 Weeks to Takeout Hunger

Over the past seven weeks, more than 12,000 meals from local restaurants have been served to families in need thanks to 7 Weeks To Takeout Hunger.

The initiative was started by local non-profits back in April as they saw the hunger needs grow during the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, more than $90,000 was raised during the campaign, thanks to support from local organizations and community members.

"It's more than just food. It’s about staying connected and making sure that those who need us most have access to all of the resources available to them," said Michelle Davis with Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia.

Non-profits participating included: Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, the Rescue Mission, Local Office on Aging, Orchard Hills Achievement Center, Total Action for Progress, West End Center, Kids Soar, Child Health Investment Partnership, Feeding Southwest VA and the Community Solutions Center, and Great Beginnings Academy.

Over a dozen local restaurants benefited from the initiative too. Irene Karageorge, owner of Veranda Bistro, said it provided a much needed boost during tough times.

"They came, they supported, it was a community effort that everyone came together to support a small restaurant business,” she said.

Other businesses benefiting from the initiative included: River & Rail,

Bloom, Shenandoah Club, Charlie Hamill's Rock N' Roll Diner, Martin's, Blue Ridge Catering, Frank's Pizza Salem, Frank's Pizza Hunting HIlls, Tizzone, Remini's, Famous Toastery, Aesy's, Farm Burguesa and Mac N' Bob's.

