More than $3,000 raised for first responders through 'We Are Bedford' shirt sale

A fundraiser to support first responders in Bedford is generating thousands of dollars.

Earlier this month we told you about the sale of "We Are Bedford" shirts. Bedford resident Amy Laughlin started a fundraiser to generate money for firefighters and other emergency personnel, following last month's fire at the old Bedford Middle School. So far more than $3,000 has been raised for those agencies.

Employees of the Bedford Regional Water Authority donated $500 to support the cause. They sold individual shirts Thursday at the Bedford Welcome Center.

"We just wanted another way to demonstrate our support for our local first responders and say 'hey, we're all in this together. You've got our back, we have your back'," said Megan Aubrey, director of administration for the Bedford Regional Water Authority.

The shirts cost $20 each and can be purchased at Acute Designs in Bedford. You can also learn more by visiting the We Are Bedford Facebook page.

