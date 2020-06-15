More than 3,000 sign petition to replace Tennessee Confederate statues with Dolly Parton

More than 3,000 people have signed a petition to replace all confederate statues in Tennessee with Dolly Parton.

According to a petition on change.org, 3,539 people have signed a petition to replace Confederate statues with Dolly Parton in Tennessee. The petition was created Thursday, June 11, and had more than 2,000 supporters in less than 24 hours.

“Tennessee is littered with statues memorializing Confederate officers. History should not be forgotten, but we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise. Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton,” the petition reads.

The petition continues " Let’s replace the statues of men who sought to tear this country apart with a monument to the woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together. "

The petition has a goal of 5,000 signatures.

