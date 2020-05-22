More than 30,000 power outages as storm sweeps through Charlotte

Thunderstorms brought a powerful punch to the Charlotte metro area Friday afternoon, knocking down trees and power lines and knocking out electricity.

Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings pushed through the WBTV viewing area with damaging wind, heavy downpours, quarter-size hail and frequent lightning.

Severe weather made its way through York County and Gaston County en route toward Charlotte.

The York County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of trees and power lines down on Twin Lakes Road in York County.

There were reports that two lanes were blocked on Park Road due to downed trees and power lines.

Duke Energy also reported more than 30,000 power outages in the Charlotte metro area.

WBTV drove by and saw a house with severe damage after a tree fell on it on East Boulevard near Freedom Park in Charlotte.