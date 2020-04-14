More than 700 COVID-19 patients discharged from VA hospitals

New state data will record the number of people who have been discharged from a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus - the first glimpse at how many people are recovering from the virus in the state.

As of Tuesday, April 14, 721 people have been discharged following hospitalization for coronavirus. The state also reports it has nearly 6,000 beds available with only 25 percent of its ventilators in use.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout Virginia, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) is also keeping track of the state’s hospital bed and ventilator availability.

VHHA’s online data dashboard provides statistics including:

- The number of hospitalizations

- The number of people discharged from the hospital

- Ventilator usage

- Current hospital bed availability

- Metrics on the number of hospitals challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.

“Our public sector partners, health care colleagues, members of the public, and journalists are all seeking credible information about this unfolding global pandemic,” VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton said. “With the support of the Association’s members, we are making this data available in an easy-to-access format as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and informing the public about complex health care issues.”

The dashboard will be updated daily and will be a resource to the public, state and federal partners and the media to share valuable and accurate data that offers insight into the work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combatting COVID-19.

