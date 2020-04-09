More than 80 sites evaluated for potential alternate care facilities

The Commonwealth of Virginia, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are building three alternate care facilities to increase the number of hospital beds in northern Virginia, Richmond and Tidewater.

And dozens of other sites have been evaluated across the state.

On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers tweeted photos from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, highlighting a site assessment there.

Another message the same day said teams have evaluated 86 locations across Virginia in about one week.