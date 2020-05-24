Morgan Wallen arrested after ejection from Nashville bar

Country music singer Morgan Wallen has apologized following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges.

The 27-year-old Wallen reportedly was arrested Saturday night after he was kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville. Wallen wrote Sunday on Twitter that he and some friends were horse-playing after a few bar stops. He says the group didn't mean any harm.

He apologized to anyone who was affected and thanked local authorities for their professionalism.

Wallen’s hits include “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You.”