Mormons hold crowd-less conference due to pandemic

In this photograph provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows, left to right, Neil L. Andersen, M. Russell Ballard, both members of a top governing board called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, counselor, Dallin H. Oaks, President Russell M. Nelson and counselor Henry B. Eyring during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The conference kicked off Saturday without anyone attending in person and top leaders sitting some 6 feet apart inside an empty room as the faith takes precautions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. A livestream of the conference showed a few of the faith's top leaders sitting alone inside a small auditorium in Salt Lake City, Normally, top leaders sit side-by-side on stage with the religion's well-known choir behind them and some 20,000 people watching. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints via AP)
SALT LAKE CITY (AP)-- Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sat 6 feet apart inside an empty room as the faith carried out its signature conference by adhering to social distancing guidelines that offered a stark reminder of how the global coronavirus pandemic is impacting religious practices.

Normally, top leaders sit side-by-side on stage with the religion’s well-known choir behind them and some 20,000 people watching.

This time, they are being live-streamed.

It is the first conference without a crowd since World War II, when wartime travel restrictions were in place.

 