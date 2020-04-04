Mormons hold crowd-less conference due to pandemic

Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sat 6 feet apart inside an empty room as the faith carried out its signature conference by adhering to social distancing guidelines that offered a stark reminder of how the global coronavirus pandemic is impacting religious practices.

Normally, top leaders sit side-by-side on stage with the religion’s well-known choir behind them and some 20,000 people watching.

This time, they are being live-streamed.

It is the first conference without a crowd since World War II, when wartime travel restrictions were in place.