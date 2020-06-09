Mostly black Alabama county covering up Confederate statue

An Alabama county known as a birthplace of black empowerment plans to cover up a Confederate memorial erected more than a century ago and is looking for ways to remove it permanently.

The chairman of the Macon County Commission, Louis Maxwell, says workers used a tarp to cover the base of the statue in Tuskegee. He says that's because it was spray-painted with obscenities.

Maxwell says the county also wants to remove the monument permanently, perhaps to a nearby heritage museum. A Confederate heritage group installed the monument in the middle of the mostly black county more than a century ago.