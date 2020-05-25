Mostly cloudy today with more rain likely this week

Areas along the Smith River Basin in Henry County saw another deluge of rain Sunday with totals ranging from 3 to 5 inches. This resulted in flash flooding and the third highest river level at the Smith River in Bassett. Watch for downed trees and impacted roads through the night if you must drive.

MEMORIAL DAY & TUESDAY

A few showers may linger early Memorial Day. The weather pattern will become more settled across our area Monday and Tuesday overall. Although clouds will be fairly prevalent through this period, aside from some sunshine Monday afternoon in areas. Rain chances will be limited to an isolated afternoon/evening shower or storm—mostly in the mountains to the west. Highs warm into the 70s and 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK

Another system looks to push a front though the region late Thursday into Friday bringing better chances of rain and storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s

