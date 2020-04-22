Mostly sunny today with more rain moving in on Thursday

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny today and not as windy. Our high climbs into the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT

Clouds start to build back into the area with a few showers possible overnight. Low mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Models are indicating that a system will track across the states and move into Southwest Virginia on Thursday. As of now timing brings showers into the mountains in the morning hours, and continuing to bring a soaking rain into Friday morning. This looks to bring .25"-.75" of rain possible to the entire area with locally higher amounts of 1". Highs will climb into the 50s and a few 60s.

FRIDAY

Clouds and showers look to taper off in the morning and winds will pick up bringing dry air behind the front. We'll see a slow increase in sunshine as our highs climb close to 70.

WEEKEND

We remain unsettled with a few showers possible. No day will be a washout, but we can expect a few showers to move through. Highs this weekend hold in the 60s.

MONDAY

We'll see a return of beautiful sunshine as temperatures remain a bit cooler than we should be for this time of year. Our high climbs into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Another nice mostly sunny start, but clouds will start to move back in during the day. Our high temperature climbs well into the 60s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.