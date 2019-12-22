Mother dead, 5 others injured in Virginia horse-drawn buggy crash

Virginia State police are investigating a fatal crash Friday evening involving a horse-drawn buggy near Buckingham County.

Police say a buggy was traveling east on Route 60 when it was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by George M. Lee, 67, of Buckingham, Va.

A family of six was inside the buggy when the crash occurred. John Yoder, 36, who was seated outside, was thrown from the buggy when it was struck. Two boys and two girls ranging in age from 2 years to 10 years old were transported to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries.

Sylvia Yoder, 31, was transported to UVA Medical Center and succumbed to her injuries this morning.

Lee was charged with reckless driving. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

One of the two horses had to be euthanized at the scene. The other horse was transported from the scene by a vet for treatment of injuries

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

