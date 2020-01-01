Motorcyclist crashes during police chase in Roanoke

A motorcyclist in Roanoke was taken to the hospital after crashing during a police chase.

On New Year's Day, just before 12:30 a.m., Roanoke Police saw a man recklessly driving a motorcycle on the sidewalk in the area of Jefferson Avenue SE and Salem Avenue SE.

Officers tried to pull over the man as it headed toward Williamson Road NE, but he did not stop.

During the chase, the man appeared to lost control of the motorcycle in the 700 block of Williamson Road NE.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.