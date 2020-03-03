Mount Pleasant precinct sees continued commitment from co-chief

"Hi, good morning, come on in. How are y'all today?"

A warm greeting and a gentle smile. Carla Pickeral gives that same welcome to everyone who votes at Mount Pleasant's precinct.

She's done it every time now for well over 16 years.

"I was born and raised and grew up off of Bandy Road. I went to Mount Pleasant back in the '50s and went to William Byrd in the '60s and I never left the area," said Pickeral, Mount Pleasant precinct co-chief.

Her reasoning to continue is really simple and heartfelt.

"I love it in the first place. I love seeing the people that I've known my whole life," said Pickeral.

But she wouldn't be co-chief if it weren't for Toni Preston.

When Pickeral was asked to be the precinct's chief, she agreed only if Preston was at her side.

"Carla and I are buddies. We have a great relationship. And, as you know, I don't know if she told you the story that the reason why I am co-chief is her fault. But, it has worked out to be a good thing," said Preston, precinct co-chief.

The crew at Mount Pleasant also does a pot luck every time to keep spirits up and bellies full.

Pickeral makes sure to bring her signature chili.

"We bring food. I call around or send out messages at the beginning - what do you want to bring? And we decide what we wanna have," said Pickeral.

And when voters make their way up to the check-in table, they can expect a happy team waiting for them.

"I enjoy it. I love people where I work, I work in a chiropractor's office and I'm there because of the people. I love the patients, I love the people and I love the people here," said Pickeral.

