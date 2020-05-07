Mount Rogers Community Services secures $4 million grant for mental health, substance use

Mount Rogers Community Services in Wytheville, a mental health and addiction service, just secured a $4 million grant to expand and improve its reach in the region.

With this new grant, it will soon become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC). That means it’ll have expanded mental health and substance use services.

“We’re very lucky that we get to do this here in Southwest Virginia,” said project director Laura Davis.

Davis said right now there are only 113 types of these clinics nationwide.

“The federal government believes that this is the highest level of care that you can establish for behavioral healthcare, and so we’re just really excited that our area gets to have this option,” Davis said.

The money allows Mount Rogers to provide nine types of services to better help the community.

“It gives people a lot more options as opposed to hospitalization so they can stay right here in the community even if they are in a crisis,” Davis said.

Instead of being sent to a psychiatric hospital, folks will have the option for care in an adjacent building to the Wytheville location, which will soon be transformed into a crisis care center.

“They’ll be able to help link them to any number of physical resources or socioeconomic resources because it all comes together to determine whether someone’s successful or not,” Davis said. “It’s an excellent way for us to get more services out there to people.”

This is one of the largest investments Mount Rogers has ever seen.

The $4 million will be spread out over two years and helps fund 29 positions.

New River Valley Community Services in Blacksburg is the other Southwest Virginia CCBHC. Mount Rogers said it is the only new recipient this year for the grant.

Mount Rogers currently serves Wythe, Bland, Grayson, Carroll and City of Galax. The grant also help to add a mobile crisis team for each area.

Mount Rogers will open another crisis care center in Wytheville this summer and a new one in Galax by September 1.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.