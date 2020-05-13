Mount Rogers Health District sees rise in rural COVID cases

Data from the Virginia Department of Health confirm rural areas tend to have fewer numbers of confirmed COVID 19 cases than other areas. But in some rural towns, the health department is noticing an increase in cases. Health officials say it's not just because of increased testing.

The Gray TV InvestigateTV Covid 19 Tracker has been keeping an eye on cases by locality. We noticed Roanoke City, with a population of about 99,000 now has 116 confirmed cases.

By comparison, Galax, a much smaller city, has a population of a little more than 6,000. But it's now recorded 64 cases.

Why so many cases in such a small area? Officials say it runs in the family.

For the last two weeks, the Mount Rogers Health District team has ramped up testing in Galax, and Carroll and Grayson Counties. They're now able to get results in about two days.

"As a whole, it's going even better than it was a month ago when we first started all this, we would sometimes have to wait five to seven and even ten days to get test results," said the director of the health district, Karen Shelton.

Shelton noticed the cases in Galax and Carroll County were surprisingly high given the population. She said Wednesday that's because it spread to several large families and the places they work.

Plus, she says there's not been enough social distancing or other precautions.

"I don't see nearly enough people wearing face masks out in public," she said.

That's why she says they've worked hard to trace cases and inform people who might have been exposed.

Plus, they're working to encourage people to wear masks and distance, especially as Virginia looks to reopen.

"Everyone has a role to be socially responsible and as Virginia looks at going forward, the only way that we can truly do this safely is for everyone to take their own social responsibility to heart and protect each other."

