Movie theaters, for now, stay open nationwide

NEW YORK (AP/CNN) — With few exceptions, movie theaters across North America are remaining open while Broadway theaters, sports arenas and museums close their doors to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

While Hollywood studios have canceled most upcoming films, this weekend is going forward with a slate of new releases and holdovers from recent weekends.

The largest chains, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, are all operating, though some theaters are taking extra precautions.

AMC Theatres says it’s cutting its audience capacity in half by capping ticket sales at 50 percent, orr no more than 250 people at larger theaters.

AMC says the reduction will run from Saturday through April 30.

Officials recommend “social distancing” as a way to curb the spread of the virus.

The company also says it will enhance cleaning at its cinemas. That’s another recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Aside from cleaning theaters and seats in between showings, the Alamo Drafthouse is requesting all parties leave empty seats to their sides.

Larger theaters at some locations have been closed to adhere to bans on larger gatherings.

