Mudslide closes all lanes of Route 460 near the Town of Narrows

All lanes of Route 460 in Giles County are closed after a mudslide damaged parts of the roadway and a retaining wall.

After days of heavy rain in the region, the damage happened about a mile west of the Town of Narrows and about five miles east of the West Virginia border, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Traffic along Route 460 between Route 61 and Route 63 is affected.

Drivers traveling to West Virginia from Roanoke, Blacksburg and other locations will need to travel along I-81 to Wytheville and detour onto the northbound lanes of I-77.

West Virginia drivers traveling east into Virginia will need to take I-77 southbound as a detour.

VDOT expects this to be a long-term closure that could last weeks.

More information is available here.

