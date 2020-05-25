Mudslide damages part of Philpott Dam; no downstream impact expected

A landslide at Philpott Dam Sunday caused some damage, but the dam is holding.

The US Army Corps of Engineers says heavy rains Sunday triggered the slide adjacent to and downstream of the dam. Th switch house and transformers area were damaged, as well as the backup generator infrastructure, causing the dam to temporarily lose power.

No injuries were reported, and engineers have closed the head gate, while remaining on site, trying to restore power to the dam to continue controlling the release of water.

Engineers say water is safely being stored in Philpott Lake with no anticipated downstream impacts, despite the heavy rainfall Sunday.

Friday, due to heavy rainfall over the Philpott Lake watershed, the pool of the lake topped its crest elevation for the first time, but the current pool elevation is now below the spillway and controlled, according to engineers.

