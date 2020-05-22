Mudslide leaves Explore Park inaccessible from Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway is closed from US 220 to Route 24 due to mudslides.

Explore Park is inaccessible from the parkway. Those needing to access the park can use the service entrance at 3900 Rutrough Road.

There is no timeline for when the road may reopen, but it is expected to remain closed through at least May 28.

To access there service entrance to Explore Park from downtown Roanoke, follow these directions:

- Off of I-581 North take exit 6, turn left onto Elm Avenue, to third stop light.

- Turn right on 13th Street (changes to Bennington Ave. along the river)

- Follow to the roundabout at the intersection with Riverland Road (Route 116) circling clockwise all the way around the intersection to head eastbound.

- Immediately take next left turn onto Rutrough Road (Route 658)

- Continue 4.5 miles to the Explore Park Service Entrance on your left just past the little brick church.

You can also plug 3900 Rutrough Road SE. Roanoke, Va 24014 into your GPS.

