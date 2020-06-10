Muggy again today with a few strong storms possible

WEDNESDAY

A strong front will head our way by the afternoon and push through the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some storms may be on the strong to severe side with tropical downpours and strong damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a marginal risk of severe weather today. Highs on Wednesday climb into the mid and upper 80s.

THURSDAY

The front should move to our south, but it may remain close enough to keep a chance of a few showers and storms in the forecast to the East. Highs climb into the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny weather returns with highs in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND

As of right now the weekend is looking fairly nice with a mix of sun and clouds. We can't rule out a stray storm or two. Temperatures should remain in the 70s and 80s.

MONDAY

A mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of a few storms. Highs climb into the upper 70s.

