Multi-million dollar fire station advances in Franklin County

In Franklin County, a new multi-million dollar fire station is in the works for the Glade Hill community. It has taken years of planning to get to this point, and is the first time that Franklin County will take on a project like this.

“It will be quite an asset for the county,” said Franklin County Board of Supervisors Chair Leland Mitchell.

Tuesday, Mitchell and the other board members voted to move the new fire station forward, seeking bids to design the new building. The new fire station will be the first of its kind built by Franklin County, combining both the Glade Hill Fire Department, and the paid members of the Glade Hill Rescue Squad. It will be located at the corner of Old Franklin Turnpike and Turtle Hill Road, on land the county purchased back in 2016.

The building will cover about 11,500 square feet, far bigger than the current space. That means more places to store equipment, and more living area for staff and volunteers.

“Well the benefits are just enormous,” said Leland.

Once the design is in hand, the county will also have a better idea what they're paying for this project.

Right now, the expected bill ranges between $4-4.5 million.

“The RFP will give us a figure we can really base it on,” said Leland.

Officials say the current building has outlived its life span, and is just too small for a modern fire station.

Once the county settles on a final design, they hope to break ground before the end of the year.

“We're looking forward to it. Our volunteers are very much a part of Franklin County,” said Leland.

