Multi-vehicle accident closes lanes along 220NB in Franklin County

According to Franklin County communications, crews are working a multi-vehicle accident along 220NB in the Fort Mountain area of the county.

The incident is located at 220NB and Henry Road. The north left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed, according to VDOT.

The call reporting the accident came in at 7:33 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to Franklin County communications, reports of two-eight cars being involved have been relayed but no set number is confirmed.

Details are still developing.

