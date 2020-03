Four cars were in a crash Thursday night along 220N near the light at Wirtz Road.

According to VSP, three cars were sitting at the light when a fourth slammed into the back of the line and caused a chain-reaction crash.

No injuries were reported.

The right lane, and right-hand turn lane, of 220N are both closed. Virginia State Police and VDOT crews are working the scene, and expect to have the road reopened shortly.

