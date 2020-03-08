Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Virginia hosts weekend-long conference

The Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Virginia wrapped up their awareness conference Sunday.

This weekend-long event takes place during March because it's MS Awareness month. Attendees listened to speakers, enjoyed meals, and discussed what it's like living with MS.

This year, the coronavirus caused most speakers and a band to cancel, but the MS Alliance President says those cancellations created one of their best conferences to date.

"We got to learn more from each other and hear about people that we have not heard from before, and we've never had this kind of time to share," Suzanne O'Connell, President and Founder of the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Virginia, said.

The alliance also gave out wrist bands for conference members to leave around the state. If you find one, you are asked to take a picture with the bracelet and post it to the MSAV Facebook Page.