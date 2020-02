The Campbell County Sheriff's Office says they have received multiple reports of catalytic converters being stolen from parked vehicles in Rustburg.

Most of the victims' cars were parked during the evening or overnight at businesses near the Timberlake area.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about these incidents to please call 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

