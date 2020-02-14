Woman arrested for crash that killed man in Bedford County

A Moneta woman has been charged for a crash that killed a man in Bedford County last year.

Brandi Credille, 34, has been indicted for felony aggravated manslaughter, DUI with a child and child neglect.

Her next court hearing is set for June 23, according to Bedford Circuit Court.

Virginia State Police investigated the crash. Police said Credille was driving a Dodge Caravan along Route 122 in the Moneta area August 8, 2019, when she crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Dakota head-on.

The driver of the Dakota was William Keeney, 83, of Moneta. He died at the scene.

Credille and two young girls with her were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.