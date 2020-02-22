Multiple people displaced following Danville fire

According to the Danville Fire Department, a structure fire was reported Saturday shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Withers Road in South Danville.

The single-story house had heavy smoke visible from the outside, with additional smoke, fire and water damage throughout the home. Engine 4 from the West Main Station was able to enter and extinguish the fire.

Nobody was in the house when the fire department arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The Danville Fire Marshals Office ruled the fire electrical in nature, and mostly located around the electrical panel box.

The entire operation lasted three hours and included crews from the Danville Police Department, Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Electric Department and Danville Water Department.

The Danville Fire Department deployed three engine companies, one ladder company, a command vehicle, a safety vehicle and a fire marshal vehicle to total 17 officials.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.