Second-degree murder charge filed for Covington shooting death

A 26-year-old man is in custody for a fatal shooting Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., officers with the Covington Police Department responded to a report of a possible breaking and entering in the 300 block of East Prospect Street.

Officers said they knew upon arrival there had been a shooting, and called for medical attention.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene; the other was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Kurell Wallace has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Alleghany Regional Jail.

“Again we as a community are saddened by the events that occurred last night. Covington prides itself on being a family oriented and close knit community, so when something like this occurs, it impacts us all,” said Chief Smith.

Law enforcement believes this was an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the state police, and is being assisted by the Alleghany County and City of Covington Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information, call 540-965-6333.