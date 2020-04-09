UPDATE: Suspect in custody after multiple people shot in Covington

UPDATE:

Officials confirmed Thursday night that a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Covington.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Multiple people were shot after a reported breaking and entering in Covington Thursday.

The call came in around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a breaking and entering in the 300 block of East Prospect Street in Covington.

According to the Covington Chief of Police Chris Smith, multiple people were shot.

"We as a community are saddened by the events today. We have such a great and safe community that when something like this occurs, it affects us all," said Chief Smith.

The chief could not comment further on the incident.

He asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call Covington Police.

