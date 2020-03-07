Muscular Dystrophy Association Car show sees large turnout

Folks came out from all corners of Southwest Virginia and beyond to see a car show that supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The 40th annual MDA Car show has two full floors of cars and vendors. There was also a silent auction, flea market, and a model car contest. Volunteers with the Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee spend a year putting each show together.

One attendee, Brecken Settles, says he used to go to this show with his father every year before he moved to Charlotte, so he's happy to be back again.

"It seems that a lot of people here in Roanoke are really showing support for MDA, and there's definitely a great turn out in terms of the vehicles and everyone participating," Settles said.

You can still check out the cars until 9 p.m. Saturday night and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 and all proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

