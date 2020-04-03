Music superstar, Pink, tested positive and has since recovered from coronavirus

Global pop music superstar, Pink, revealed on her Twitter page Friday night that she previously tested positive for the coronavirus and has recovered.

The Philadelphia-area native and her three-year-old son, Jameson, both were showing symptoms of COVID-19 before being tested by a doctor. Pink says her family was already sheltering in-place and continued to do so for two weeks.

After being re-tested a few days ago, her results came back negative.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyotheraphy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund," Pink said in her tweets Friday.

You can read the tweets in their entirety here.

