Muslims observe Ramadan from home during pandemic

Muslims began observing Ramadan, the start of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Thursday night. It's a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. Due to the pandemic, they are praying at home this Ramadan.

"It is a pillar of our religion, there are some excuses for not observing Ramadan, but this isn't one of them," Muwahhid Adil, the head of Roanoke's Islamic Center--Masjid-Anur, said.

Instead of in the mosque five times a day, Muslims are praying at home with their families.

"It's sad to see the Masjid, any Masjid, closed and no one in it, we feel really bad about that, but at the same time it's an opportunity. It's an opportunity to get closer to our families," Adil said.

He says this year also creates a chance to spend more time observing the holiday.

"Some people wanted to memorize the Quran or learn some things more about their religion, they have the opportunity to do it now because they're not just reacting to life, we're having a more conscious direction right now," Adil said.

During this month, Adil says the mosque is usually crowded, but this year it sits empty.

"it's almost unheard of, but we know it has happened in history before, so it's something we'll just have to deal with and I think everyone is dealing pretty well," he explained.

And Adil says it's not the place of prayer that matters most.

"As a Muslim, you realize that Allah sees you and hears you all the time, so no matter where we are, whether we're in a particular building or not, we still have a connection, we still have a relationship that needs to be fulfilled," Adil said.

